Cardiac Mapping Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

According to the new market research report “Cardiac Mapping Market by Product (Contact Mapping Systems (Electroanatomical Mapping, Basket Catheter Mapping), Non-contact Mapping Systems), Indication (Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, AVNRT), Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, the inclusion of new entrants in the market, growing investments, funds, and grants, increasing incidence of target diseases, and growth in the geriatric population are the key drivers of the cardiac mapping systems market.

The global cardiac mapping market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period

Browse 102 Market Data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cardiac Mapping Market”

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is projected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in approval rate of mapping systems and clinical trials validating cardiac mapping systems in the US, high incidence of CVDs, growing focus of government organizations on providing funding for research, and increasing geriatric population in Canada are driving the North American cardiac mapping market.

Leading Key-Players:

The major vendors in the cardiac mapping market include Biosense Webster (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US). These leading players offer a strong suit of products for cardiac mapping and have a broad geographic presence. The other players in this market include Medtronic (Ireland), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), EP Solutions SA (Switzerland), Acutus Medical (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) (Netherlands), Lepu Medical (China), BIOTRONIK (Germany), AngioDynamics (US), BioSig Technologies (US), APN Health (US), CoreMap (US), Kardium (Canada), Catheter Precision (US), and Epmap-System (Germany).

The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2019 showed that market players adopted strategies such as product launches, & approvals, partnerships, agreements, & collaborations, acquisitions, and other developments to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the cardiac mapping systems market.

Biosense Webster (US) held the dominant position in the cardiac mapping market in 2018. The large share of this company can be attributed to its strong suite of cardiac mapping systems, software, and catheters. The company provides products mainly targeted at the diagnosis and treatment of several cardiac arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation. Moreover, the firm has a strong geographic presence in all regions of the world. The company focuses on product launches to create a strong foothold in the market. In 2019, Biosense introduced the CARTONET, a cloud-based networking and data analytics software solution.

Recent Developments;

– In 2019, Acutuc medical partnered with Peerbridge Health, US. Under the partnership, Peerbridge Health offered its advanced ambulatory ECG—Peerbridge Cor that has been cleared to detect up to 26 different arrhythmias to be used with the AcQMap System.

– In 2018, Royal Philips acquired EPD Solutions, Israel, an innovator in image-guided procedures for cardiac arrhythmias.