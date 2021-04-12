Global Bronchial blocker Devices Market – Insights on Current Scope 2031

As covid-19 is a disease related to respiration and breathing, it affects all parts of respiratory system such as neuromuscular breathing, conducting airways, the respiratory airways and alveoli, the pulmonary vascular endothelium, and pulmonary blood flow.

Although bronchial blockers support in single lung ventilation and reduce hemodynamic stress, there may be a risk of slow lung deflation, secretion removal, bronchial mucosal damage, etc. There are methods to escalate the lung deflation process e.g. apnoea and using a modified device called intravenous T-connector extension set.

With the exceeding significance of bronchial blocker devices in the field of medical science, the bronchial blocker devices manufacturers have introduced revolutionary solutions for improved medical aid to the patients. The need for efficient medical devices has fuelled the growth with the growing requirements in anaesthesia. With the developing technology and advancements in the healthcare industry, medical device manufacturers are constantly innovating their products to cater to the application specific needs of medical care.

Key players are enabling high-end technology and expertise to provide greater precision to the medical professionals with advancements in the bronchial blocker devices. Apart from stand-alone bronchial blocker devices, researchers are seen innovating with products, by introducing a consolidated setup of bronchial blocker devices with single lumen tubes along with high-resolution cameras for visual monitoring. With effective navigation to the bronchi and sterile catheters, the bronchial blocker devices are a complete solution for the anesthetic needs in the healthcare industry. The bronchial blocker devices market is, therefore, expected to experience next-generation advancements in the coming years by device manufacturers.

Bronchial blockers are devices which are inserted into the tracheal tube after a tracheal intubation. The device is mainly used to block one of the main bronchus of the lungs (left or right). It helps achieve a controlled one sided ventilation of the lungs during a thoracic surgery. The lung tissue below the obstruction will collapse, thereby allowing the surgeon’s view and access to relevant structures within the thoracic cavity. Lung separation is achieved using these bronchial blocker devices.

Brochial blockers are used to avoid contamination and control distribution of ventilation during thoracic surgeries. There are two techniques to achieve the one lung ventilation; they are the use of double lumen endotracheal tube and the other is the use of bronchial blockers to allow the collapse of the bronchi distal to the occlusion. In paediatric patients for whom the smallest double-lumen endotracheal tubes may be too large, generally undergo the single lung ventilation method.

The global bronchial blocker device is apprehended to see impressive growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand by large number of patient population. Although the double-lumen endotrachealtubes is a more popular method for the lung separation, the bronchial blockers are gaining popularity due to some of its advantages such as use in paediatric patients and in airways that are difficult to enter and reach target site.

Segmentation

Segment by Product Type

Fogarty vascular embolectomy catheter

Single-lumen endotracheal tube

Wire-guided endobronchial blocker

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The global market is segmented by product type, end users and geography. Based on the product type, it is segmented into Univent System, Arndt Endobronchial Blockers, Cohen Flexitip Endobronchial Blockers, Folly Catheters and EZ-Blocker. Fogarty catheter is expected to dominate the bronchial blocker devices sector due to ease of use in pediatric patients and is popular due to its comparative low cost.

Some of the key players are Fuji Systems Corporation, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Edwards Life sciences, ETView Medical Ltd., Daiken Medical Co Ltd, and others

