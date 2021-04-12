Printed Textile Market Size, Demand and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global printed textile market is anticipated to value USD 266.38 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The rapid technological advances being carried out in textile printing coupled with the shifting trend to wear fashionable clothes are projected to drive the market demand for printed textiles.

The product segment of cotton is projected to register a share of around 44.9% by 2025 on account of is features like more durability and good absorbency. While, the product segment of polyester is projected to witness substantial share on account of features like lower fabric cost, enhanced strength, and resistance to wrinkles & abrasion.

The fashion application segment accounted for a share of 65.7% in 2018 due to the rising focus of several clothing manufacturers for the creation of the latest designs. On the other hand, the segment of technical textiles registered share of around 8.6% across the global market owing to increasing fabric demand across transportation, construction, and protection sectors.

The printed textiles market includes key players, are constantly engaged in development and innovation to produce a wide variety of textiles and to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Global Printed Textile Market: Key Players

Fabric Wholesale Direct, Seiko Epson Corporation, SerideSrl, Kornit Digital, and Globe Textiles (India) Ltd.

