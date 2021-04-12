Sulfuric Acid Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Sulfuric Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Sulfuric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 13.45 billion by 2025. Sulfuric Acid is also termed as oil of vitriol, sulphuric acid, or dihydrogen sulfate is a colorless & odorless, dense, oily corrosive liquid with a molecular formula H2SO4. The molecular weight is 98.072 g/mol and is soluble in water and sulfur trioxide with release of heat. It is exclusively used to manufacture chemicals and fertilizers and in steel and iron production. It is normally supplied based on concentrations of 98, 78, or 93 percent.

Key Players:

The Mosaic Company

Chemtrade Refinery

DuPont

Akzonobel N.V.

BASF SE

PVS Chemical Solution

Solvay

Valero Energy

Potash Corp (PCS Phosphate)

Agrium

Growth Drivers:

Sulfuric acid is a very robust acid and in aqueous solutions, it ionizes entirely to form hydrogen sulfate ions (HSO4−) and hydronium ions (H3O+). The Sulfuric Acid Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.3%over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising manufacturing of nutrient rich food crops, high demand for sulfur based fertilizers, rising use of sulfuric acid in metal processing, and growing demand from waste water treatment plant and oil & gas industry are documented as major factors of Sulfuric Acid Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of raw material and strict government policy associated with sulfuric acid due to health & environment concern are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in coming years. Sulfuric acid industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Application Outlook:

Fertilizers

Chemical manufacturing

Metal processing

Petroleum refining

Textile industry

Automotive

Paper & pulp

The other sector comprises of applications like electronics industry, wastewater treatment, drugs & medicines, and industrial cleaning agent. The fertilizers sector accounted for the substantial market share of Sulfuric Acid and is estimated to remain dominant in the coming years. This may be because of growing population and demand for high quality food and fertilizers increase crop yield.

Raw Material Outlook:

Elemental sulfur

Base metal smelters

Pyrite ore

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of sulfuric acid and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, high demand for food as growing population in emerging countries, and easy availability of customers and raw materials. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of sulfuric acid in the region.

Instead, Europe and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

