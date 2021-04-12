Dental Digital X-ray Market: Reduced Diagnosis Time and Improved Cost Savings

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.

The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.

Technological advancements for efficient and effective diagnosis are a major driver for diagnostics applications segment

Diagnostic

Diagnostic applications extensively involve the use of dental CBCT (cone-beam computed tomography), intraoral sensors, PSP (photostimulable phosphor) systems, and panoramic and cephalometric X-rays. These systems help diagnose various dental disorders such as bone loss or infections in the bone, periodontal (gum disease), abscesses or cysts, developmental abnormalities, cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, poor tooth and root positions, and other conditions inside a tooth or below the gum line.

Therapeutic

In therapeutics, dental digital X-ray imaging is used extensively in restorative treatments such as caries treatment, direct and indirect teeth restoration, and root treatment. Due to technological advancements in dental imaging systems and digitization in dentistry, restorative dentistry has undergone significant changes over the years. Dental CBCT systems are one of the most advanced systems used in restorative dentistry.

Cosmetic

Cosmetic dentistry deals with procedures used to improve the appearance of a person’s teeth and gums, through improvement of dental aesthetics such as color, shape, size, and alignment of the teeth. Cosme tic dental procedures include dental implantology, teeth whitening, fillings, tooth bonding, smile makeover, and periodontal plastic surgery. Intraoral cameras provide well-defined, clear images and are relatively low priced; hence, they are widely used in the cosmetic dentistry.

Forensic

Dental digital X-ray imaging helps criminal detection and forensic dentistry departments to identify suspects based on their dental evidence. These departments use digital dental images to identify the human remains found on the site of crime; assess the intensity in case of bite injury; and examine the extent of abuse in case of children, women, and elder victims. They are also used for estimating the age of the culprit as well as in the civil cases of misconduct.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015

North America dominated the dental digital X-ray market, followed by Europe. However, the market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand in developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in this region are primary growth drivers in Asia.

Leading Companies

Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy).

