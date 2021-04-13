Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market – Increasing Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Medical Decision Support Systems for Sepsis Market: Revolutionary Primer for Clinical Decision Support (Market Dynamics, Case Studies, Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World)) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The global medical decision support systems for sepsis market is projected to reach USD 35.6 Million by 2022 from USD 12.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3%.

Increasing funding & research grants, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and improving patient outcomes are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. In addition, machine learning & artificial intelligence in CDSS is posing as a lucrative opportunity for the market in the coming years.

Various players in the market offer sepsis CDS solutions embedded in their EHR while there are others who offer separate surveillance solutions for sepsis.

Growth Drivers in Depth:

– Increasing Funding and Research Grants

– Growing Presure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Improve Patient Outcomes

– Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Decision Support Systmes

Objectives of the Study:

– To define, describe, and forecast the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market on the basis of region

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

– To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

– To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Geographically, the North American market accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing efforts to curb healthcare spending, federal initiatives such as the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, and rising investments in HCIT solutions in the country. Major players providing sepsis CDS modules include Cerner, Epic, and MEDITECH. Third-party vendors like VigiLanz, Iatric Systems, and PeraHealth are also based out of the US. The presence of these key players in the country has made the US a center of innovation in the CDSS market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the use of HCIT solutions for sepsis management, high number of installations of CDS solutions, and various studies have been conducted to check benchmark for the efficacy of different solutions in the US.

Wolters Kluwer Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Amara Health Analytics (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Ambient Clinical Analytics (US), Iatric Systems Inc. (US), PeraHealth Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US) are the key players in the global medical decision support systems for sepsis market.