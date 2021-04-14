Konstant Ranked 2nd Best iOS Developer By G2

Jaipur, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The mobile applications for iOS or Android give its users easy access to the local and global thought leadership of Konstant.

Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), Full-Packaged Products, Application Refactoring and Software Redesign services are some adjectives that define iOS app development here.

iOS App Development At Konstant

Our iOS army is proficient with Swift, Cocoa Touch, frameworks such as UIKit and UIFoundation. They have experience with offline storage, threading, performance tuning and are familiar with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services.

• With A Knowledge Of Web Technologies And UI/UX Standards,

• Understanding Of Apple’s Design Principles And Interface Guidelines,

• UI Control Layer Programming In Swift,

• Performance and memory tuning with tools such as Instruments and Shark,

• Familiarity With Cloud Message API And Push Notifications,

• Benchmarking And Optimization,

• We understand Code Versioning Tools such as GIT and the Object-Oriented approach for UI building blocks or design systems.

Our Achievement

G2 orders Konstant at 2nd position amongst a list of top iOS developers globally for their – (1) service offerings, (2) shaping mobile strategy, (3) designing beautiful apps, (4) engineering world-class code, (5) robust web apps and rich back-end, (6) dedicated staffing, (7) marketing your apps to the audience and (8) integrating analytics for improvising app. We pep up our iOS developers to focus their energies on delivering outstanding digital experiences for each stakeholder.

From Director’s Desk

Mr. Vipin Jain, CEO – Konstant Infosolutions’ enounces, “Achieving a resilient overall development scenario requires – “a nimble team” resources, systems that enable us to thrive before, during and after the change. We’ve reinvented the ways of doing business, focussed on inspiring and empowering the team and sustained the management shifts, being agile and adaptable. We combined our strategy, growth, operations, technology, work, capital and society to achieve our pilot projects.”

Comprehensive Resource

Find a comprehensive list of best iOS developers by G2 here: https://www.g2.com/categories/ios-developers.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest technical marketplace where businesses can discover, review, rate and manage the technology required to reach their potential.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant is a leading service provider of iOS, android app development and web development, Accelerated Mobile Pages, Instant Apps and Progressive Web Apps. During its 18-years history, our organization has grown tremendously in its capacity. Konstant has 150+ people across its India and US offices and serves hundreds of companies globally. Yet, our mission and vision to create inspiring solutions remain unfazed. And this is evident in Konstant’s work for clients and our inclusion strategies.