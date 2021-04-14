Surface Disinfectant Market Worth $3.6 billion – Global Leading Key Players and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the surface disinfectants market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and subsegments.

In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.

The growth of Surface Disinfectants Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.

Expected Revenue Surge: The global surface disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The global surface disinfectants market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is expected to account for the highest market share in 2020. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to rising incidence of nosocomial infections, rising geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

The major players operating in this market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

3M Group (US) is the largest player in the global surface disinfectants market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of surface disinfectants. It primarily focuses on innovations and product launches to sustain its leading position in the market. The company recently launched a 3M Curos Stopper Disinfecting Cap to protect the intraluminal vascular access points from contamination. The long-term presence of the company in the market, with its significant presence across major countries, provides it with an additional edge over its competitors. The company also focuses on acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.

– In January 2019, PDI, Inc. (US) entered a group purchasing agreement for surface disinfecting wipes from Vizient, includes its market leading product Sani-Cloth brand wipes.

– In November 2018, Diversey Inc. (US) launched its SureTouch Disinfectant.

– In June 2017, The Clorox Company (US) launched CLOROX Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants.