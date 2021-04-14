Outbooks meets rigorous international standards with ACCA

London, UK, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Outbooks Outsourcing Pvt. Ltd. is delighted to receive the award of ACCA Approved Employer – Trainee Development, Gold, in recognition of the support we provide to ACCA trainees working towards the ACCA Qualification. This formal recognition of partnership from the global professional accounting body is testimony to Outbooks’ high standards of staff training and development.

Outbooks has hired 200 competent ACCAs, Chartered Accountants and Commerce graduates, and invested heavily in their training and development in order to:

Grow them as individuals; and Continuously improve our standards of the quality of work that we deliver to our international clients including Accounting, Bookkeeping and Umbrella firms.

Commenting on this milestone, Amit Agarwal, Managing Director of Outbooks UK said, “This certification is only going to help us further attract and retain good quality graduates and finance employees that will translate into higher standards of output for our clients.”

The ACCA Approved Employer Certification complements Outbooks’ decade long accounting experience. is already an ISO 27001:2013(ISMS) Certified, GDPR compliant, and an IEC registered agency that offers fully compliant outsourcing services to firms across the UK, Ireland and Australia.

About ACCA:

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the world’s most forward thinking professional accountancy body. We help organisations around the world deliver value by enabling them to develop the finance leaders of today and tomorrow. With 527,000 students and

over 200,000 qualified members in 179 countries, we work through our network of 110 offices and more than 7,571 Approved Employers worldwide.

About Outbooks:

Headquartered in London, with three offshore centres in India, Outbooks has consistently supported Accounting, Bookkeeping and Umbrella firms in the UK, Ireland and Australia, with bespoke outsourcing solutions, at game-changing price points. Founded in 2011, the company has built a reputation as a reliable specialist outsource organisation, straddling the full suite of support and advisory services.