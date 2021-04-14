Bone Growth Stimulator Market Worth $1.41 billion – Increasing Target Patient Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Bone Growth Stimulator Market in various regions have been identified, and their offerings, regional presence, and distribution channels have been analyzed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Factiva, along with primary respondents.

Bone growth stimulators include the medical devices (external and internal bone growth stimulators) and biologics (PRP and BMP); that are used during or post or after orthopedic treatments related to bone regeneration (including spine fusion surgery, bone fractures, and bone grafts, among others) in order to enhance the bone healing process.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to reach USD 1.41 billion, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Home care will be the Fastest Growing End User Segment;

Home care end users segment include patients who use external bone growth stimulators based on a physician’s prescription. Physicians recommend these stimulators to patients who have undergone spinal fusion surgery or are suffering from bone fractures that have failed to heal in the normal period of time (delayed or nonunion fracture). This segment is expected to witness growth due to rising physician preference for bone growth stimulators over their counterparts, cost-effectiveness of external stimulators in the case of nonunion fractures, government recommendations for the use of external stimulators, and the availability of reimbursement and insurance coverage.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The bone growth stimulators market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global market was dominated by North America mainly due to the growing elderly population, increasing incidence of arthritis and sports injuries, adoption of novel treatment options, and rising demand for minimally invasive spinal surgeries.

However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017–2022. This is primarily due to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to novel and upcoming treatment options, and ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure.

Leading Key-Players:

Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), and Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) are some of the key players in the bone growth stimulators market.

Orthofix International N.V. held the leading position in the market in 2016. The company offers its non-invasive bone growth stimulators through its BioStim business segment. It has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and other countries. Orthofix has a strong geographic presence in 65 countries including in the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Brazil, Australia, and Puerto Rico. The company is primarily focused on product development/commercialization and collaborations as its key growth strategies to withhold its leading market position in the bone growth stimulators industry.

