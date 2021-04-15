Phase Change Material Market worth $889 million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Phase Change Material Market by Type(Organic, Inorganic), Application (Building & Construction, HVAC, Cold Chain & Packaging, Thermal Energy Storage, Textile, Electronics), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the phase change material (PCM) market is projected to reach USD 889 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from USD 423 million in 2020.

Browse 229 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 219 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Phase Change Material Market”

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1087

PCMS are the materials that have the ability to store and release a large amount of heat/energy while maintaining a constant temperature. Unlike other insulation materials, on reaching a melting point (the temperature at which it changes phase from solid to liquid), PCM absorbs a large amount of heat and releases its stored latent heat while solidifying. It has tremendous potential to meet the increasing need for energy in cooling and heating applications across various industries, including construction, fixed refrigeration, textiles, packaging, electronics, etc.

Inorganic PCM to be the fastest-growing PCM type during the forecast period

Inorganic PCM is expected to witness the highest growth between 2020 and 2025. This is due to inorganic PCMs have higher melting points covering sub-zero temperatures, which are useful for cooling in extreme climatic conditions. In addition, rising demand for class-A fire rating products is accompanied by its increasing use in applications such as cold chain & packaging and refrigeration & equipment.

Cold chain & packaging is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The cold chain & packaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025. This is owing to the rising demand for PCMs in cold chain & packaging due to the increased demand for pharmaceutical packaging globally.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1087

North America to be the fastest-growing market for phase change material during the forecast period.

The market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025, in terms of both value and volume, due to rising demand for PCM from the building & construction application. In addition, growth in the construction of green buildings in the region drives demand for PCM. The presence of major manufacturers, such as PureTemp LLC (US), Outlast Technologies LLC (US), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (US), Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc.(US), Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc. (US), and Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US), is expected to further fuel the growth of the PCM market in North America.

The key market players profiled in the report include Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc. (US), Laird Plc (UK), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Croda International Plc. (UK), Entropy Solutions LLC (US), Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US), Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. (US), Rubitherm Technologies GmbH (Germany), Phase Change Materials Product Ltd. (UK), Outlast Technologies LLC (US), and Henkel Electronic Materials LLC (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com