Key Players in the Specialty Enzymes Market Adopting New Strategies to Increase Their Market Presence

The Specialty Enzymes Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value. The growing concerns about the enzyme quality in pharmaceuticals & diagnostics and rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the specialty enzymes market, globally.

Key players in this market include BASF (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), Roche Holding (Switzerland), DuPont (US), Codexis (US), Dyadic International (US), Advanced Enzymes (India), Amano Enzymes (Japan), Sanofi (France), Biocatalysts (UK), Enzyme Supplies (UK), BBI Solutions (UK), Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (US), Amicogen (South Korea), Antozyme Biotech (India), Enzyme Development Corporation (US), Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Merck (Germany), and Biovet (Bulgaria).

Novozymes (Denmark) is a major bio-innovation company providing biological solutions, which involves the application of enzymes and microbes. The company offers various products, which cater to industries, such as household care, food & beverage, bioenergy, agriculture & feed, and technical & pharma. Novozymes has been introducing new products for making its product portfolio diverse. In addition, the company is focused on expanding its global presence to prosper in the global enzymes market.

BASF (Germany) is a global chemical manufacturing company and specializes in catering to segments, such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials & solutions, agricultural solutions, and others. Along with this, the company has been investing mainly in biotechnology and large-scale production of enzymes. The strategies that are being adopted by BASF to be a market leader in the specialty enzymes market are collaborations and expansions.

