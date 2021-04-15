Lucintel Leadership Quadrant of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers

The EVA manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in EVA market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the EVA market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer’s needs and seller’s capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.

Over the years, the level of demand for ethylene vinyl acetate has increased due to growing demand in the areas of solar photovoltaic cells, packaging, and agriculture. Ethylene vinyl acetate is used for a variety of markets, such as packaging, solar, agriculture, wire & cable, footwear, and automotive and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5%. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the various end-use industries, and growing demand from the packaging sector, especially in food and medical applications, due to its non-toxic nature.

Firms that produce EVA are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global EVA suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Suppliers”. Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the ethylene vinyl acetate market and rates each ethylene vinyl acetate producer.

This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Hanwha, Dow, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell, SK Group, Celanese, and Lotte were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for ethylene vinyl acetate. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.

Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders and challengers in the EVA market and rates each EVA producer on two primary criteria:

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

Alignment with market opportunity

Ability to gain market share

In addition to the Lucintel Leadership Quadrant, this comprehensive research report also offers content-rich comparative analysis detailing which producers have the production capacity, service capabilities and vision to deliver fully on its promises.

