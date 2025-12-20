Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation Strengthens Bilateral Trade Engagement Through Strategic Multi-City India Visit

Delhi, India, 2025-12-20 — /EPR Network/ —Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) successfully concluded a high-level, multi-city visit to India from 18 November to 3 December 2025. Led by President Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska and Vice President Mr. Vincent Peter, the delegation advanced structured bilateral cooperation in trade, industry, education, and MSME engagement.

PICC leaders participated in three major international platforms: the 10th Global Economic Summit, WTCA Asia Pacific Conference, and 6th World Trade Expo. At the Global Economic Summit, Ms. Wroblewska shared insights on global trade dynamics alongside speakers like WTO’s Ms. Jennifer Nordquist, Maharashtra Minister Mr. Deepak Raj-Gupta, WIPO’s Mr. David M. Muls, and IIFT Vice-Chancellor Dr. Prof. Prakash Joshi. Mr. Vincent Peter highlighted growth sectors including manufacturing, clean energy, technology services, food processing, education, and advanced engineering, noting current $5 billion bilateral trade with ambitions to reach $50 billion via MSME partnerships.

Key achievements included signing six Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with prominent Indian institutions: World Trade Centre Mumbai (Dr. Vijay Kalantri); Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA, Mr. Ravindra Mangave); Saturday Club Global Trust (SCGT, Mr. Ashok Dugade, Mr. Suhas Phadnis, Mr. Amol Kasar); Ambad Industries’ Manufacturers Association (AIMA, Mr. Lalit Boob); Maratha Udyojak Kaksha (MUK, CA Ulhas Borse); and Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI, Mr. Bharat Patel & Mr. Nakul Lakhe). PICC also formalized ties with World Trade Centre Mumbai on the same day.

Ms. Krystyna Wroblewska stated: “These partnerships allow the Chamber to work with trusted and verified institutional networks across India. Through our partners, we gain structured access to credible companies and industry clusters, enabling smoother trade facilitation and long-term cooperation between Indian and Polish enterprises.”

The delegation engaged with Poland’s Embassy Head Mr. Piotr Antoni Świtalski, International Business Startup & Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA, Dr. Anshumaan Singh), MSME India Business Forum (Mr. Ravi Nandhan Sinha), Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA, Mr. Ashish Nahar), Joint Directorate of Industries Nashik (Ms. Vrushali Sone), and Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India West Region (Mr. C. H. Nadiger, Ms. Neetu Singh).

In 2026, the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) plans to host a high-level Polish Trade Delegation to India in Q1, fostering reciprocal exchanges of business delegations between Poland and India to drive bilateral trade from $5B to $50B. Future initiatives include organized B2B meetings across key sectors like manufacturing, clean energy, and advanced engineering; platforms for sharing RFQs to match Polish technology with Indian MSMEs; joint education programs and skill-sharing workshops; technology transfer collaborations for innovation in automation and sustainability; Polish investments in Indian startups via funding and mentorship; dedicated women empowerment programs promoting 50% female participation in trade events; and high-level partnerships with institutions in India to empower entrepreneurs, facilitate market access, and build long-term institutional ties.

These efforts expand PICC’s reach to over 60,000 companies. Building momentum, PICC announced a Polish Trade Delegation to India in Q1 2026 for concrete trade and market-access opportunities.

PICC extended special appreciation to CE Shreekant Patil, Export Advisor & Startup India Mentor, for organizing meetings and core leadership, and Mr. Rahul Pradhan, India Representative, for coordinating across cities.