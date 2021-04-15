PVC Roofing Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the PVC roofing membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. The global PVC roofing membrane market is forecast to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulation for energy efficiency.

Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Duro-Last Inc., and GAF are among the major PVC roofing membrane manufacturers.

A total of 92 figures / charts and 72 tables are provided in this 160-page report to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with insights is shown below. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the PVC roofing membrane market report, please download the report brochure.



The study includes trends and forecasts for the global PVC Roofing Membrane market by end use industry, installation type, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipments analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Installation Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipments analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

Mechanically Attached

Ballasted

Fully Adhered

Others

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipments analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Lucintel forecasts that mechanically attached will remain the largest segment during the forecast period as it is most common installation method due to its low cost and ease of installation.

Commercial will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to growing demand for energy efficient roofing in commercial buildings.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations, building codes for energy efficiency, and growth in retrofit building and construction market.