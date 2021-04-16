Finding my Entrepreneurship Course Online and it’s perks.

Kolkota, India, 2021-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — I was looking forward to an opportunity to learn from the practitioners rather than the academicians. I do not devalue the value that academicians bring to the table, but I personally believed, post my college education it would make more sense to learn from the industry experts as they have a real-life understanding of the entrepreneurial and the business world. This was a great opportunity for me to interact with the experts from the Industry, discuss my ideas with them, clear my doubts on the spot and build a network. By now you should’ve guessed that this course takes place in real-time as opposed to most other online courses which usually are pre-recorded sessions. The syllabus not only covers the do’s and don’ts in an entrepreneurial stint, but it also plows your thoughts by putting you in different situations and the industry professionals share the obstacles that they faced while they were budding entrepreneurs and probably this is the best online entrepreneurship course I have come across.

The duration of this course is 8-weeks long and it is part-time. This not only was time-saving but also does not come in conflict with my current job or day-to-day activities. This is a completely online course which further extends its advantages to take this course from the ease of my couch. It also helped me connect with many individuals who are on a similar journey as mine. This helps me in the long run, especially in the area of business development, and while I am looking for a second opinion about my business decisions.

About Xpert:

Xpert – An Online School Run by Industry Professionals is home to multiple courses that are taught by industry experts and practitioners. They connect the enthusiastic learners to the best industry experts who will be their teachers and mentor throughout the program. From the commencement of the program, the individual also gets an opportunity to be a part of the Xpert community where one has an opportunity to interact with their peer learners, the live sessions that take place, and the alumni group. Xpert is invested in creating a platform and an environment for its users which ensures constant upskilling to the dynamic changing needs of the Industry.