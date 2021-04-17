Hose End Sprayers Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2028

Key players and manufacturers are taking immense efforts in developing all-purpose hose end sprayers, in order to cater to the growing consumer demand for versatile hose end sprayers. All-purpose hose end sprayers are likely to witness increasing demand for purposes such as washing cars, tall foliage and lawn maintenance.

Manufacturers in hose end sprayers market are focusing on developing single valve operation and reliable hose end sprayers that would be significantly beneficial for lawn and garden applications. In addition, key players and manufacturers in hose end sprayers market are planning to increase the availability of hose end sprayers in wide-ranging mix-ratio options for catering to the demands of their customer-base.

Key players such as Green Garden Products Company in hose end sprayers market are taking immense efforts in making heavy investments in R&D that would help them in developing modern equipment, thereby offering innovative products for meeting growing customer needs.

Adjustable flow hose end sprayers is expected to gain significant demand for spraying pesticides, herbicides and various other chemicals. Manufacturers in hose end sprayers market are witnessing growing demand from consumers for cleaning high elevations. Need for effortlessly cleaning large surfaces will further drive the demand and supply of hose end sprayers.

Hose End Sprayers Market: Overview

Beauty and cleanliness are appreciated no matter where you go. Be it one’s home or vehicle, one strives to keep it clean. Many nature aficionados also prefer to maintain lawns and gardens or visit some beautiful ones. A hose end sprayer is a vital tool for spraying liquid garden products.

Hose end sprayer is a combination of a container and sprayer nozzle. Hose end sprayer allows mixing of water and spraying medium at the end of a hose. It provides a fast and convenient way of the liquid application on any surface. The spraying medium can be both liquid and powdery. Hose end sprayers are crucial equipment for the homeowners who wish to maintain a beautiful garden or grow some fruits and vegetables in their backyards. Spraying insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers is very convenient using a hose end sprayer.

Hose End Sprayers Market: Dynamics

A busy way of life in developed regions makes it troublesome for individuals to seek out the time to tend to their gardens and homes, which increases the demand for tools such as hose end sprayers, which simplify the process to a great lengths. Besides, rising demand for landscaping services in commercial and residential spaces is expected to surge the demand for hose end sprayers over the forecast period. Manufacturing of hose end sprayers compatible with all chemical types will create enormous opportunities for manufacturers in the hose end sprayers market.

Hose End Sprayers Market: Segmentation

The global hose end sprayers market is segmented by product type, material type, spraying medium, spraying range, end-use applications and buyer type.

By Product Type, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Fixed Flow

Adjustable Flow

By Material type, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Polycarbonate

Metallic

By Spraying Medium, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

By Spraying Range, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Less than 6 Feet

6-8 Feet

8-10 Feet

10-12 Feet

12-18 Feet

18-24 Feet

Above 24 Feet

By End-Use Applications, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Auto Care

Hard Surface Cleaning

Professional Cleaning

Lawn & Garden

Air Care

Others

By Buyer Type, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Hose End Sprayers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hose end sprayers market is segmented into six regions, namely North-America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to hold a large share in the global hose end sprayers market owing to various reasons such as increasing preference for homegrown organic fruits and vegetables and growing practice of backyard beautification. The APEJ market for hose end sprayers is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development. For a shorter period of time, Japan is expected to be an attractive market for hose end sprayers attributed to Olympics 2020, which will require enhanced aesthetic appeal. The hose end sprayers market in MEA is expected to show slow growth over the forecast period.

Hose End Sprayers Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global hose end sprayers market are:

Silgan Dispensing Systems

Chapin International, Inc.

The Scotts Company LLC

Hudson

Nature’s Lawn & Garden, Inc.

Gilmour

Cedarcide

Green Garden Products Company

Nanjing Best Garden Acc. Co. Ltd

