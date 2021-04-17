Planters Market : Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Rapidly improving livelihoods of the farmers owing to rising adoption of sustainable and innovative crop systems is likely to drive the planters market in the near future. Growing demand for mechanized equipment over the handheld equipment in farming, shortage of labor and rising participation of the corporates in agriculture industry has been creating opportunities for manufacturers in planters market. Key players and manufacturers in planters market are engaging in contract farming for further expansion of customer base.

Mechanically driven planters are likely to gain significant traction in planters market in the near future owing to increased affordability and greater suitability in the mid-to-small ranged farmland. Planters market is likely to witness increasing revenue contribution from cereals and grains sector due to increasing number of areas under cultivations for grains and cereals worldwide coupled with better agricultural practices being adopted by farmers.

Demand for planters is likely to propel in the near future with advantages related to it such as saving manual labor and time as well. Key players and manufacturers in planters market are taking immense efforts in developing cost-effective planters that would be significantly beneficial in the long run for developing countries. Precision planters are expected to witness an upsurge in demand in the near future with human and tractor powered source.

Market Outlook

Planters are agricultural implements that are generally drawn behind a tractor. They are used for the sowing of seeds in rows across a field. Planters are usually classified based on their mechanism, power source and the type of crops. Several machines have been introduced for sowing seeds in rows, which compete with planters in the agricultural machinery industry.

Increase in the demand for food driven by population growth has created the need for higher productivity in the land available for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a reduction in the acreage of land available for cultivation. These factors have resulted in the higher demand for agricultural machinery such as planters.

Reasons for Covering this Title

A rapid increase in the global population has boosted the need for food grains. Moreover, the availability of raw material is low owing to an increase in weather uncertainties & water scarcity as well as reduction in arable land. Thus, there is high demand for agricultural machinery that promotes a combination of sustainable agricultural practices that provide higher yields by retaining soil moisture as well as help conserve the soil.

In addition, people working on farms have moved to urban areas in search of employment, which has resulted in a worldwide shortage of labour for farming. This has also boosted the demand for mechanization in agriculture. This is expected to promote the growth of the planters market over the forecast period.

The report encompasses a detailed study of various types of planters, mechanisms, power sources and their different end uses. It provides a brief about the evolving segments and analyses the various market trends that support investment decisions in the planters market. The demand for planters will depend upon the types of crops grown in specific countries.

Emerging markets, mainly African countries, are expected to witness the highest growth rate in the planters market due to higher availability of arable land and growing interest among private players in the food & beverage industry. India is also estimated to witness higher growth in the planters market as majority of the population is dependent upon agriculture as a source of income. The presence of different agro-climatic zones in India in which different types of crops can be cultivated is likely to boost the demand for different planters in the country over the forecast period.

Global Planters Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global planters market has been segmented as –

Broadcast

Drill

Precision

Dibble

Specialised

On the basis of Mechanism, the global planters market has been segmented as –

Mechanically driven

Hydraulic

Electrical driven

On the basis of Power Source, the global planters market has been segmented as –

Human Powered

Animal Powered

Tractor Powered

On the basis of End-Use, the global planters market has been segmented as –

Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Commercial Crops

Trees

Others

Global Planters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global planters market are Deere & Company, Kinze Manufacturing, Tim C. Van Horlick Forestry Inc., Holland Transplanter Co., Dawn Equipment Company, Bracke Group, Miedema, Schlagel Manufacturing, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Monosem Inc. and Khedut Agro, among others.

