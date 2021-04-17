Marine Collagens Market – Insights on Current Scope 2028

The growing inclination of consumer towards high protein consumption and healthy lifestyle is driving the demand in the marine collagens market. Manufacturers are focusing on creating new and smart formulations using marine collagens, addressing the need for better skin, bone, and joint health.

Marine collagen food has already gained immense popularity in Asia. Recently, the demand for marine collagens as an ingredient has boomed in North America, especially in the US. Companies in North America are focusing on new formulations to incorporate marine collagen in food and cosmetics products.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1094

Appealing to the wider audience, marine collagens is largely used as a core ingredient in the beauty-from-within supplements, thereby driving marine collagens sales. The marine collagens market is witnessing the growing demand for fish collagen in food supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industries, owing to its positive results in the treatment of various diseases.

With robust demand of nutraceuticals among consumers, manufacturers are largely opting for marine animals as a source for collagens. This is leading to the robust growth in the marine collagens market across the globe. Research activities are being largely conducted to identify benefits and possible side-effects of marine collagens to promote its use in food products. A recent study also found that type 1 collagen from fish is likely to be 1.5 times easy to break down and absorb as compared to bovine collagen.

Collagens are the most abundant high molecular protein present in human and possess mainly structural role. Collagens are the one of the key biological materials which help in tissue regeneration. Different organisms have been proposed and explored for collagen extraction, allowing the sustainable production of different types of collagens, with properties depending on the kind of organism (and their natural environment) and extraction methodology.

Marine collagens are the protein that sourced from marine fish, sponge, shark, squid and others marine living creature. An increase in the consumption of processed and health-based food products has been driving the marine collagen market growth. Additionally, the demand for processed food products in developing regions is driven by the increase in disposable income.

Reasons for Covering this Title

There are many protein and amino acid ingredients available in the market, but marine collagen are expected to bring a revolutionary change in the near future. Certain tissues in our human body such as the brain, kidney, and lungs have a direct need for di and tri-peptides.

The human body actually prefers di and tri-peptides as the predominant source of absorbed protein. Marine collagens directly serves the purpose, as the amino acid in the product is already in the form of di and tri-peptides. Marine collagens get absorbed into the blood very easily and are utilized for protein synthesis at a higher rate.

Marine collagens is expected to boost the sports nutrition market significantly as this product is scientifically proven to be a good stamina and endurance booster, and heals post-workout muscle soreness and damage. The market is driven by factors such as increasing protein consumption, inclination toward personal care & health supplements, an increase in R&D activities. Moreover, the rising prevalence of health-related problems is a key factor driving the market for marine collagen in the medical & pharmaceutical industry.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1094

Global Marine Collagens Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

Food Industry

Biotechnology

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement

Others

On the basis of form, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

Liquid

Powder

On the basis of type, the global Marine Collagens market has been segmented as –

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

On the basis of source, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

Fish

Squid

Jellyfish

Sponges

Mackerel

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

Retail/Household

Food Service Provider

Food Processor

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Sports Store Online Retail



On the basis of regions, the global Marine Collagen market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Marine Collagens Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global marine collagens market are: Ashland (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Gelita (Germany), Weishardt Group (France), Amicogen, (South Korea), Nippi, Incorporated (Japan), Seagarden (Norway), ChinaPeptide (China), Vital Proteins (US), Connoils (US), BHN (Japan), Taiaitai (China), and ITALGELATINE (Italy).

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1094

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com