Laptop Market Outlook, Insights and Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global laptop market size is projected to account for USD 108.91 billion by the end of the forecasted year and is expected to grow with 0.4% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2018 to 2025. Increasing spending on consumer electronics devices coupled with evolving lifestyles is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for technologically advanced laptops in emerging countries owing to rapidly changing needs is expected to further drive the market growth in the next few years.

Factors such as growing adoption of wireless connectivity as well as mobility solutions with affordable prices among consumers are expected to surge the demand for laptops. Moreover, technologically advancement and homogeneous standardization of laptops are reducing power consumption, increasing processing power, and also reducing cost, thereby expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Development of internet infrastructure worldwide due to government support is expected to drive the demand for laptops among consumers. For instance, government initiatives in several emerging countries like Make in India, Digital India and Made in China 2025 are opening new market growth opportunities for industry players.

However, increase in the number of smartphone users across the globe is expected to hamper the laptop market growth to some extent. Benefits such as emergence of advanced features like augmented reality (AR) apps, artificial intelligence, sensors, enhanced hardware, large screens, and high-speed processors at affordable cost are projected to restraint market growth.

The 2-in-1 laptop is projected to emerge as fastest growing segment over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and lightweight laptops.

Among screen sizes, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period, as these laptops have multiple applications including personal, business and gaming.

Price wise, the USD 501-USD 1,000 segment held significant market share, in 2017 on accounts of its several benefits such as attractive designs, long battery life, wide display screens, and robust processors among others.

The demand for gaming laptops is increasing among professional game players and youths due to growing trend of augmented/virtual reality gaming.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to development of technologically advanced laptops with low cost.

OEMS are investing in R&D activities to strengthen their footprints in this competitive market.

Impact of COVID-19

The covid-19 pandemic has witnessed a positive impact on the market. Due to sudden shift to remote learning and work from home during outbreak of COVID-19, has increased the demand for laptops. Most of the people are preferring laptops due to its easy connectivity and mobility. During this situation, laptops are becoming an essential commodity for personal use and enterprises, as they are looking for security, connectivity and mobility.

Several companies have introduced laptops with advanced features due to sudden increase in demand for laptops. In June 2020, Lenovo has introduced the IdeaPad Slim 3 in the market and featuring, hybrid storage, Intel’s 10th generation processors, Wi-Fi 6, and others. Therefore, growing demand laptops among enterprises and home users are expected to drive the market growth during pandemic situation.

Global Laptop Market: Key Players

HP Development Company, Dell; L.P.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Apple Inc.; Lenovo; and Acer Inc.

