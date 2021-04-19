Thawing System Market: High Cost of Automation

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type, sample type, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; expansion of the food and beverages industry; and Increasing public-private investments in life science research are driving the reaction monitoring market. However, high product costs associated with analytical instruments is the major factor restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[166 Pages Report] The thawing system market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 124.1 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on” Thawing Systems Market”

98 – Tables

31 – Figures

166 – Pages

Manual devices are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of type, the plasma thawing system market is classified into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is expected to lead the global thawing system market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include low cost and wider availability of manual devices across the globe.

The blood sample segment is estimated to dominate the plasma thawing system market in 2017

By sample type, the market is segmented into blood, embryos, semen, ovum, and other samples (nucleic acids and human tissues). The blood sample segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global thawing system market in 2017. Rising incidence of blood disorders and increasing demand for various types of blood products are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the plasma thawing system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the thawing system market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as improvements in blood bank and biobank infrastructure, increasing research activities in regenerative medicine as well as cell and gene therapy, growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery, increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government funding.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global thawing system market are Helmer Scientific (US), Boekel Scientific (US), Sarstedt(Germany), Barkey (Germany), BioCision (US), Cardinal Health (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and CytoTherm (US).