Academic Business Solution Company TELANTO Wins EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2021

Barcelona, Spain, 2021-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ — The prominent cloud-based academic business solution, TELANTO, was announced as the winner of the highly coveted EdTech Cool Tool: hiring or internships solutions award on March 31st, 2021.

Celebrating its 11th year, the prestigious EdTech Awards is the largest recognition program in all of education technology established to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Interested parties can read more about the finalists and winners at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/.

TELANTO launched in 2015 and has since made it their goal to bridge the gap between universities and industry to promote healthy collaboration — improving education with experiential learning and industry with innovative solutions. Providing quality education to students by allowing educators to build sought-after competencies with entrusted students through action learning methodology produces a sheer multitude of benefits that TELANTO prides themselves with.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. This year’s finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said:

“After a year like no other—to all those innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in K-12, higher ed, and workforce learning staying connected, productive, persistent, and getting us closer despite all challenges: we salute you.”

Full details about the EdTech 2021 awards can be found at https://www.edtechdigest.com/2021-finalists-winners/

About TELANTO:

TELANTO operates in the EdTech arena by providing a digital platform for higher education students to solve pivotal corporate challenges provided by businesses around the world. Companies provide real challenges for creative ideas and the ability to hire stand-out talent all on our platform. Our rapidly growing community of supervised students solve these challenges for real-world experience, credits, and job opportunities. Professors from a growing number of universities around the globe participate in supervising challenges from hundreds of companies and respective challenge sponsors in 25 countries from Fortune 500 corporations, to Small-and-Medium Enterprises, and Start-Ups as well. TELANTO is transforming the university-industry collaboration space by allowing students to solve real-world issues that deliver true value to organizations all while giving students an experiential learning opportunity.

