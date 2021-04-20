Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market Growth, Trends and Driver Forecast to 2027

Felton, California , USA, Apr 20, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global industrial microwave heating equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 1.77 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for lowering operational and maintenance costs coupled with surging awareness about industrial pollution is projected to drive the market growth.

The magnetrons equipment segment accounted for a dominant share in 2019. But, the RF solid-state amplifier equipment segment is projected to register a CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to enhanced features like more volumetric heating, quick heat transfer and higher shelf life.

The food segment dominated the global market in 2019 owing to the rising usage of this equipment to carry out processes like blanching, tempering, puffing, foaming, cooking, and sterilizing. On the other hand, the plastic segment is expected to hold 6.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of the adoption of heating equipment for processes like optical fiber melting, drying of casting cores, and preheating of plastic profiles.

The market includes key players are continuously focusing on innovation and product development to launch a variety of products as per the customized requirements of clients.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The RF solid-state amplifier equipment segment is expected to register highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

In 2019, the food end-use segment dominated the global market.

Europe accounted for the highest share across the global market in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The market has been affected negatively due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of lockdown and travel restrictions has severely affected the manufacturing sector across the globe. Numbers of industries are witnessing shut down owing to reduced demand for the products, hindrance in the supply chain, and economic instability. But, innovation and product development being undertaken by the key players are expected to drive the market growth to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

Global Industrial Microwave Heating Equipment Market: Key Players

Muegge GmbH, Richardson Electronics, Ltd., Teledyne e2v Limited, CoberMuegge LLC, and L3 Electron Devices.

