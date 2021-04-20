Zipline Kits Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2028

The sports industry has been witnessing significant growth since the past few years along with the increasing number of enthusiasts. This has forced the sports equipment manufacturers to design innovative product that can cater to the consumer demands for entertainment. One such sports activity is zipline. The ziplines have become an adventure phenomenon in the recent years, and various types of zipline kits and products are available from little to mile-long yards. The adoption of zipline kits has grown massively in the recent years due to widespread adoption of these adventure activities in summer camps and island resorts. The zipline kits can be easily deployed anywhere. The zipline provides various health benefits such as the burning of calories, reduction of stress levels and other environmental benefits. Such factors are driving the adoption of zipline kits in the market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on integrating new braking systems, deck landings long zip lines and increasing the length of ropes in the zipline kits to provide consumers with more customizable options. Increasing interest of consumers in adventures and adoption of new technologies and sport products are the key trends in the zipline kits market.

Zipline Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

The zipline kits are fun and unique additions to the backyard. They are used widely as a part of entertainment by both adults as well as kids. Since these zipline kits can be deployed anywhere, their adoption has increased tremendously, thereby fueling the growth of the zipline kits market. Unlike many other sports, the zipline kits are weather resistant. Also, the number of events such as setting up world records for crossing the longest zip lines is creating competitiveness amongst people to cross longer ziplines. Such factors are further fueling the growth of zipline kits market.

The placement of the zipline kit is easy, but if the zipline is not installed correctly, then it may cause severe accidents or pediatric deaths due to the falls. Such factors are hampering the growth of zipline kits market. The high cost of zipline kits is further restraining the growth of zipline kits market.

Zipline Kits Market: Segmentation

The zipline kits market can be categorized on the basis of channel type, components and application of the zipline. The online retail stores’ sector in the channel type segment is expected to grow significantly due to the high involvement of e-commerce websites in selling zipline kits and products such as zipline trolleys, harnesses and others in the market. Amongst the various applications of zipline kits, the river crossing and canopy tours are expected to grow due to the increasing interest of people in water and forest adventures.

Segmentation of the zipline Kits market based on channel type: Direct Sales Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores

Segmentation of the zipline kits market based on components: Zip line trolleys Harnesses Zip line pulleys Zip line safety gear Others

Segmentation of the zipline kits market based on application of zipline kits: Backyard Zips River Crossings Canopy Tours Professional Zipline operations Zipline Tours Others

Zipline Kits Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the zipline kits market are Alien Flier, Zip-Gear, ZIPLINEGEAR, Slackers, Chetco, Rogue, Sleadd, Flying fox, and JumpKing International LLP.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the zipline kits market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for Zipline kits as a majority of the zipline kits vendors such as Alien Flier and Slackers are based in the region. The increasing spending of European countries such as UK in the leisure industry is driving the adoption of zipline kits in the region. The growing popularity of sports in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increasing consumer spending on sports and adventure activity products such as zipline kits. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of zipline kits in these regions in the near future.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

