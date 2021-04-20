Diving Helmet Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2028

Diving Helmet Market: Overview

A diving helmet is a rigid equipment with a breathing gas supply that is used in underwater diving. Diving helmets are mainly used by professional divers and during scuba diving.

Diving helmets are huge and are placed on the head but it sits on the diver’s shoulders. In case of an untoward situation, the shoulder will bear the impact instead of the head and neck. Scuba divers use diving helmets during their expedition to experience the aquatic life under the sea. Commercial divers regularly work on sites where lifting operations are being undertaken which can cause a head injury both on the surface and underwater. However, use of diving helmet protects the diver’s head while not hampering his vision and allowing the diver to see clearly underwater. The diving helmet also has a provision for oxygen. Commercial divers undertake heavy-duty tasks including inland welding opportunities near rivers, lakes & ponds, bridge inspections, water intake maintenance, marine salvage, ship maintenance, underwater construction and diver dredging operations.

Diving Helmet Market Dynamics:

Navy is one of the key drivers of the diving helmets market across the world. Grounds men working with the Navy are trained to maintain the submarines and to undertake search operations under the sea for long periods of time. This not only increases the demand for diving helmets but also aids in the expansion of the market. Underwater construction is another sector where high demand for the diving helmets has been observed.

In spite of all the protection offered by the diving helmet, divers are aware of the risks of venturing into the water which includes decompression sickness, hypothermia, and even drowning in the event of equipment failure. The workers who take up underwater welding are in danger of electric shock, while work on certain structures can cause an underwater explosion. According to global CDC study 1989-1997, the corresponding annual death rate of 5 out of approximately 3,000 full-time underwater welders. It is the number one cause of death. Based on old fatality rates and new population statistics, approximately 11 welder-divers die every year. All these factors acts as a hindrance to the market of diving helmets.

Diving Helmet Segmentation:

Diving helmets are segmented on basis of weight and material. Diving helmets are used according to the mission being undertaken by the diver. These diving helmets are manufactured as per the market demand.

On the basis of weight: Heavyweight helmets Lightweight helmets Sponge helmets

On the basis of gas flow: Free flow variant Demand flow variant Mixed gas variant

On the basis of material: Brass helmets Copper helmets Bronze helmets

On the basis of region: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Diving Helmets Prominent Players:-

There are several manufacturers of diving helmets around the world. Some of the prominent companies such as Morse Diving Equipment Company of Boston, Massachusetts, A Schrader’s Son of Brooklyn, New York, Miller-Dunn Diving Co. of Miami, Florida, JFD of United Kingdom Diving Equipment and Salvage Co. (later Diving Equipment Supply Co.) Kirby Morgan.

Diving Helmets Competitive Analysis:

In 2017, North America captured the highest market share of the professional diving equipment market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is predicted that the global diving helmet market will grow at a CAGR of more than 4.07% by 2025. The improvement in sales with the support of demand and global segmentation is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The development in inland works has positively impacted the sales of diving helmets in small- and medium-sized companies and in big companies. Kirby Morgan is one of the major players in the manufacturing company which has made more market growth in diving helmets.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

