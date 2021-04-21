Anupama Gupta Launch Her First Novel Shivi and Satty

JABALPUR, India, 2021-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ — Anupama Gupta is a former soft-skills and personality development trainer. She begins her journey as an author. She wrote her first novel “Shivi & Satty: And The Warrior Of Death“. This book is a fictional novel. This book is published by Bluerosepublishers. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Bluerosepublishers, and her website, also.

There are two main characters in this book. First is satty and the second is shivi. Satty is a 22 year old guy, and shivi is his lover. The story begins with…

Satya, a 22-year-old boy, in the final year of his graduation gets anxiety attacks everytime he thinks about his mother ‘s death untill one day he finds himself in the company of Niru, a strange being who claims to know the answers to most burning questions of his life:

Is he the reason of his mother ‘s demise? Will the girl he is deply in love with, ever love him back?

He nearly escapes death in the search of his answers only to find a purpose to his life. As he determines towards it, things become more mysterious. A stranger invites Satty and his friends for a three day stay at their ashram situated on a hill. The only way to solve the mystery is to follow the stranger.

ln that peculiar ashram Satty finds himself as a part of an army set up against the darker forces of the dark world. In a rush of events he is commanded by Guruji to kill his dearest friend, Vipin. His love Shivi is also caught up in a war where only the beast or celestial could survive. Will Satya kill his friend and loose his love too? It definitely won’t end like this!

About the Author: The Author is a former personality trainer. She is an avid reader. She is very fond of ancient wisdom and has a collection of many Parana’s, Gitas and Rahasyas. Her only venture in life is to impart this wisdom to the world for which she has embarked upon this ‘writing journey’.

Email: anupamagupta1986@gmail.com

Contact No.: 7024642408

Website: https://authoranupamagupta.com/