Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies & Forecast

The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals is also termed as automated lockers/parcel kiosks are the separate units that are mounted in populated places like railway stations, shopping malls, grocery channels, and walkways. These terminals allow receiver to receive parcel or return their parcels within 24/7.

Key Players:

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cleveron AS

NeoPost Group

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.

TZ Limited

ByBox Holdings Limited

InPost

Bell and Howell, LLC

Growth Drivers:

The Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing internet penetration and e-commerce business, low operating cost, and rise in cross border deliveries are documented as major factors of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, requires large installation space for deployment, vulnerability to burglary, and growing other alternatives for delivery technology are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals industry is segmented based on deployment location, end-users, and region.

Deployment Location Outlook:

Indoor

Outdoor

The indoor terminals sector accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because they are cost efficient in comparison with outdoor terminals to operate and install, stress-free recovery of parcels in tough weather, and provides protection against vandalism and burglary.

End-use Outlook:

Government

Retail

Shipping & Logistics

Government organization comprise postal departments, whereas, institutions comprise universities. The shipping and logistics sector accounted for the substantial market share of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. This may be because of increasing volume of parcels and delivery failures. In addition, the retail sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, rising use of enhanced technology, and high demand of automated parcel from several government organizations, logistics companies, and retailers.

Instead the Asia Pacific and North America are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing ecosystem for logistics in the emerging countries like China and India.

