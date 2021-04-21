Edible Cutlery Market Outlook, Share and Demand by Regions till 2025

The global edible cutlery market is expected to reach USD 39.5 million by 2025, registering a 8.3% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of edible cutleries in restaurants, households, and airlines as a substitute for plastic is expected to witness positive impact on market growth. In recent years regulatory bodies have applied several regulations to reduce carbon footprints. For example, in 2019 European Union announced the plan to ban plastic cutleries by the end of 2021. This initiative is expected to invest in R&D to introduce eco-friendly edible cutleries over conventional plastic cutleries in the next few years.

The manufacturers are using various flavors ingredients such as berries, vegetables, and fruits in edible cutleries to make them nutritional and to enhance the taste. The common ingredients for flavors include carrot, strawberries, chokeberries, pumpkins, blueberries, and green beans. The manufacturers have designed this product in such a way that they are able to withstand ice creams and boiling water.

The major strategy implemented by the manufacturers is product innovation. For example, in 2018, Gajamukha Foods introduced consumable edible cutleries under the Edible Pro brand name. They offer a wide range of bowls, cups, and plates along with spoons and ladles. These products are available with different flavors such as spinach, carrot, sweet lime and beetroot.

North America held the largest market share of over 35.0%, in 2018. Increasing awareness about carbon emission and pollution caused by plastic has majorly driven market growth. Canada plays a vital role to produce eco-friendly edible cutleries. In addition, the expansion of the travel retail industry is projected to open new avenues during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025.

Emergences of alliances with distributors in developing countries are expected to be a prominent strategy to increase sales in the next few years.

Among products, the spoon segment held the largest market share of over 35.0%, in 2018 due to easy production than other types of edible cutlery. Sporks category is projected to grow with CAGR of over 9.0% over the forecast period.

Rice bran edible cutleries is expected to register CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The commercial sector is projected to hold more than 80.0% market share by 2025 due to increasing adoption by airline industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with highest CAGR of over 9.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Global Edible Cutlery Market: Key Players

Mede Cutlery Company, Candy Cutlery, Biotrem, Unreasonable Group, Edibles by Jack, and UniCrave Technologies.

