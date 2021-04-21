Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market is expected to reach $19.6 billion by 2023

As per report “Augmented and Virtual Reality in Education Market by Solution (Content Management, Device Management, UCC, and Security), Hardware (Mobile Computing Devices and VR Devices), Service, Deployment Mode, User Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023” the augmented and virtual reality in education market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 19.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the augmented and virtual reality in education market include the wide acceptance of Augmented Reality (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) for corporate training and development, continuous innovation in VR/AR technologies, increased participation and engagement in learning, demand for personalized learning experiences, and the use of connected devices in augmented and virtual reality in education.

Content management segment to hold the largest market share

The content management segment is expected to gain traction in the augmented and virtual reality in education market during the forecast period. An educational content management system enables educators, trainers, authors, and subject matter experts to create, store, manage, and deliver digital content in the form of texts, videos, or audios to be used by learners. The demand for online educational content with enhanced learning experience is growing rapidly in both educational institutes and corporates. This factor is driving the growth of the content management segment.

Among hardware, mobile computing devices segment is gaining traction in K-12 institutions, specifically in the US

PCs, tablets, and mobile devices play an important role to enhance the learning process of students and employees. These devices need to be implemented with applications and strategies designed to meet needs of users. The growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and its implementation have seen steady and impressive growth in the last few years. For instance, Intel has implemented the BYOD policy throughout the organization by providing 30,000 mobile devices to its employees for the training and development purpose. Mobile computing devices convert the conventional classroom into mobile-centric education.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America is one of the major contributors to the augmented and virtual reality in education market, due to technological developments. The US and Canada are the top contributing countries to the augmented and virtual reality in education market in this region. These countries have established economies, which empower them to strongly invest in R&D activities. The rapid development of the startup culture and high adoption of technologies in education are expected to fuel the growth of the augmented and virtual reality in education market in North America. In this region, enterprises are now shifting to virtual learning for better results and convenience of use. Multiple users can simultaneously access learning materials and resources from anywhere and at any time, and this has drastically helped the corporate sector cut down on expenses related to employee training. This reason is one of the major factors that has led corporates to adopt augmented and virtual reality in education over old traditional teaching methods. Several academia and corporates have implemented augmented and virtual reality in education for its modes, such as technology training, distance learning, instructor-led training, and flipped learning and blended learning.

The major vendors covered in the augmented and virtual reality in education market include Sony (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), HTC (Taiwan), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Panasonic (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Barco (Belgium), LG Electronics (South Korea), Veative Labs (Singapore), Cisco (US), Blackboard (US), Dell (US), IBM (US), Saba Software (US), Oracle (US), Edvance360 (US), Electa Communications (US), BrainCert (US), SKYPREP (Canada), Impero Software (UK), WizIQ (India), BigBlueButton (US), Digital Samba (Spain), and TutorRoom (Taipei).

