Floral Water Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 to 2026

Over the past couple of decades, the natural cosmetic market have been surging at a significant rate in terms of value sales which is attributable to consumersÃ¢‚¬„¢ preference for natural ingredients in their cosmetic products. People prefer natural and herbal products, which are more beneficial and have comparatively few side effects, rather than the chemical ones. Floral water is a good alternative for the products having the similar value. Due to a varied range of benefits associated with the consumption of floral water, the products has wide range of large scale applications in various industries, such as food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical and personal care. Though in the initial phase, the volume sales for floral water market witnessed a dip however in the recent years, the consumption for floral water has been on rise due to increasing awareness on health benefits associated with the consumption of the product. Hence over the forecast period, the floral water market is expected to grow with same consistency.

Growing Demand for Floral Water in Cosmetic, Beauty and Food Industries

In the last few decades, there has been rise in concern over skin care due to consumer exposure towards scorching sunrays or the UV rays. Several key cosmetic manufacturers are using natural alternatives in their marquee products to cater the demand of their target customers. Floral water has been one such product, the cosmetic manufacturers are considering to use. Floral water has various medical properties; it acts as an antiseptic and disinfectant. Floral water is extensively used for the tightening of the acne prone skin, smoothening and moisturizing of the dry skin. The floral water contain antioxidants that are useful to prevent the aging of the skin. Floral water is also used in various Indian and North African cuisines for aroma. Other beauty products that are chemically produced are costly as compared to the floral water, which is easy to extract and hence it is a cheap solution to most of the skin-related problems. Growing consumption of packaged drinks and personal care products are the major driving factors for the growth of the global floral market.

Global Floral Water: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the purification process, the global floral water market has been segmented as- Steam distillation Hydro distillation

On the basis of source, the global floral water market has been segmented as- Rose Lavender Rosemary Chamomile Others

On the basis of end use, the global floral water market has been segmented as- Pharmaceuticals Personal Care products Food Processing Other Industrial Applications

Global Floral Water: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the market for floral water are Jean Gazignaire S.A.S, Graeen Ltd, Sohary Trading Sarl, Sevessence, Vesselino Ltd, Venkatramna Industries, Laboratories Tridyn, Norfolk Essential Oils, Beach Stone Enterprises, Neo Essential Oil, etc.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Floral water being a mild agent shows immense scope as a skin care product for infants, which is one of the key factors increasing the adoption of floral water in baby care products. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa where packaged drinks are trending, it can be used as a flavoring agent. Besides, floral water can be used as a green alternative for aerosols. It is also used as an effective perfume and air freshener. The market which is full of chemical cosmetics, and increases in demand of natural alternative across the globe, it would be anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of floral water in the future.

Global Floral Water: A Regional Outlook

In the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, particularly India, China and Indonesia, floral water is used in cuisines for aroma and as a flavoring agent. Most of the floral water is exported from Asia Pacific to North America and Europe and it is used in cosmetics and personal care products. Floral water has a huge market value after reviewing these facts.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Supply & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

Regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics) Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS) Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Ã‚ The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

