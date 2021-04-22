Launch of an Updated version of MailsDaddy OST to PST Converter- 4.0v

New Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — We all know that OST to PST converter is a third-party application that helps in the effective conversion of OST data files to PST. The software plays an important role in moving single or bulk OSTs to Outlook PST. Users can perform the process in Windows OS and there is no need for installation of Microsoft Outlook. These well-programmed tools are safe to use and effective in executing an error-free conversion.

MailsDaddy OST to PST Converter is an affordable tool to convert offline OST data files to PST. It also scans and repairs damaged Outlook OST file to PST, MSG, EML, Live Exchange Server, Office 365, etc. The software is designed to perform the conversion in very little time implementing the complete process in just a few steps. With this software, one can move OST data to Outlook PST without changing any item of the OST. It always keeps the entire OST messages, contacts, notes, tasks, attachments, calendars, etc.

The tool prevents OST data from all kinds of damages; it even avoids the issue of OST file corruption. The software is also very effective in preventing deletion and skipping of OST files during the migration tasks.

Key features of OST to PST conversion tool:

Deeply scan and recovery even highly corrupted PST files.

Migrates OST to multiple export options.

Move OST to cloud mailbox of office 365/Live Exchange Server.

Maintains the entire OST format

Retains the read and unread status of OST emails.

Offers split option of the PST data file.

The naming convention of saving emails

Date filer, etc.

Word of the CEO: The CEO has appreciated the entire team of its company for well-developed software. He said the idea behind the software is to provide their user the quality application. Hope the user finds the OST to PST Converter effective to migrate Outlook OST data file to PST.

Official Website: https://www.mailsdaddy.com/ost-to-pst-converter/