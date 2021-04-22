Summer Furniture In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Summer is here and it is time to give your home a makeover. If you are looking for indoor and outdoor furniture to match summer vibes, you should consider checking out the summer furniture collection at Ashley HomeStore in Killeen.

About The Store

This outstanding furniture store was formed in 1985 in Killeen, TX with the aim of offering high quality and durable furniture at affordable prices. The store has always prioritized the requirements of its customers as far as finances and personal preferences are concerned.

Summer Furniture

The store offers a detailed online listing of furniture for every room of the house and the outdoors.

It offers weekly specials and major discounts on room packages.

The furniture collection consists of a variety of sectionals, tables, beds, outdoor dining sets, etc.

The summer special furniture collection is made of colorfast materials and guarantees impeccable craftsmanship.

Its outdoor furniture collection consists of Beachcroft, Paradise Trail, Castle Island, Clare View and Easy Isle.

Reasons For Choosing The Store

It is deemed to be one of the best furniture stores in the country.

The quality and durability of its furniture is matchless.

The store offers special financing options and discounts.

The furniture is skillfully crafted and designed.

Staff members are helpful and courteous.

Same day and White glove delivery in Killeen, Temple, Salado, Copperas Cove and more.

Offers interior decorating and designing services.

Offers stylish, personal and comfortable furniture.

Online bill payment.

The store offers a number of financing options.

For more information about furniture at Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, TX you can call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX – 76543. You can also check out its website at https://killeenfurniture.com