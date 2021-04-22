Lancets Market worth $1,442 million – High Growth Prospects in Emerging Countries

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Lancets Market by Type (Safety Lancets (Push button, Pressure Activated, Side Button), Personal Lancets), Application (Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Homecare), Region – Global Forecast to 2024“, the Lancing Devices & Lancets Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 1,442 million by 2024 from USD 804 million in 2019.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Growth in the lancets market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diabetes and the high prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. In addition, emerging markets such as India and China are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the market during the forecast period. However, the risk of needlestick injuries, the reuse of lancets, and the poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries are restricting the growth of this market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=86063487

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Safety Lancet is expected to be the most widely used type of the lancets market

The safety lancets accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This is primarily be attributed to the advantages associated with safety lancets such as their ease of use, the capability to prevent needlestick injuries and cross-contamination, and painlessness of vein puncture. In line with this, According to PharmaJet, in the US, around 600,000 to 800,000 needlestick injuries are reported every year. This is expected to increase the demand of safety lancets.

Glucose testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lancets market application

The glucose testing segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by application, in 2018. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, and the need for its prevention and management. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, there were almost 425 million people suffering from diabetes worldwide, and this figure is expected to increase to 629 million by 2045. The growing prevalence of diabetes has resulted in the increased adoption of lancets to effectively handle the growing patient pool.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the lancets market, followed by Europe. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and favorable reimbursement scenario in the region are the factors propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the global lancets market during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the rapid economic growth, rising awareness about diabetes treatment, rising geriatric population in China and India, and Japan’s growing healthcare industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=86063487

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the lancets market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Own Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A (Poland), ARKRAY (Japan), Sarstedt (Germany), and SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) (China).

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) was the leading player in the global blood lancets market in 2018. The company develops and manufactures equipment and reagents used for research and medical diagnostic applications. It offers lancets to various end users including physicians, hospitals, clinics, academic institutes, and for personal use through its Diabetes Care segment. Roche diagnostics invests a significant amount of its revenue in R&D activities to increase its presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, the company invested USD 1.36 billion in diagnostic research and development, which has been increased to USD 1.76 billion in 2018.