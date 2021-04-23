The University of Virginia at Wise Selects BlackBeltHelp Virtual OneStop Student Services Support

BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce that the University of Virginia at Wise has selected BlackBeltHelp for Virtual OneStop Student Services Support.

Chicago, United States, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Leveraging Virtual OneStop support will help the college in enhancing their student experience by providing convenient and personalized assistance to them while reducing service delivery costs.

Through this engagement, BlackBeltHelp will provide After-hours support to students’ requests originating around admissions, records, registration, financial aid, and accounts receivables via phone, chat, chatbot, SMS/text, and email. The exceptional service drives increased retention, completion, and student satisfaction rates.

The ‘Never Closed’ Virtual OneStop model delivers:

  • Ability to serve both distance and presence-based students with a highly personalized experience
  • 90% student satisfaction rates by resolving student service inquiries in one interaction
  • Personalized online self-help tools and apps
  • Proactive “nudging” to students via text, voicemail, and phone to enable specific calls to action

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

  • Financial Aid
  • Admissions/Enrollment
  • Student Accounts

About BlackBeltHelp:

BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.

Click here to learn more about BlackBeltHelp – https://www.blackbelthelp.com

