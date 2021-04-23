Meat Testing Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global meat testing market is estimated at USD 7.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2023. Outbreaks of diseases due to contaminated meat & seafood have massively transformed the industry, leading to increased government regulations on meat products and their quality. Increasing incidents of such fraud are a major concern in the industry. These factors are the major drivers of the meat testing industry, globally.

On the basis of target tested, the pathogen testing segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the species identification segment, in 2018. Improper storage of raw meat can cause pathogen contamination in raw meat; also, cross-contamination leads to the contamination of meat & seafood by foreign particles, which leads to food recalls. Additionally, due to the complex process and supply chain, concerns about cross-contamination during storage, transportation, handling, and repacking are rising. This gives rise to food safety and standard issues with respect to contaminants and undeclared species that may be life-threatening to consumers. This is driving the market for species identification testing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60189057

The meat testing market, on the basis of sample type, is segmented into pigmeat, poultry, sheep & goat, beef, and seafood. Poultry meat accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by pigmeat. The poultry segment in the meat testing market includes meat from various breeds of hen, ducks, turkeys, quails, and pheasants. The consumption of poultry meat is increasing worldwide as there are more ready-to-eat products available in the market containing poultry meat as compared to other meat; hence, consumer concerns regarding the safety of poultry meat products are rising.

On the basis of technology, PCR technology accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by immunoassay testing technologies. The benefit of PCR technology is its automated approach to testing that provides quick results. Thus, it is used widely for the detection of unidentified species.

North America accounted for the largest share of the meat testing market in 2018. This market is driven by the increased awareness of safe food products among consumers, the growing number of meat product recalls, and stringent food safety regulations in the region.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=60189057

The major restraining factor for the meat testing market is high capital investment and complexity of testing technologies. This can be attributed to the fact that the testing process requires advanced equipment, which is capital-intensive. The cost of equipment and precise results in a shorter time also add to the cost of the product.

Companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and Intertek (UK) have acquired leading market positions through the provision of a broad service portfolio, along with a focus on diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovations and are geographically diversified.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.