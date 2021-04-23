The Newest Bridal Dreamland in Nashville, TN! ♡

WINNIE COUTURE

UNVEILS NEWEST BRIDAL DREAMLAND IN THE HEART OF GREEN HILLS, NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, TN, 2021-Apr-23 — /EPR Network/ — Winnie Couture, the Beverly Hills-based luxury bridal fashion brand, has just announced the opening of its 9th flagship location in Nashville. Nestled amongst the world-renowned shopping destinations in Nashville’s prestigious Green Hills neighborhood, home to an affluent suburban area with well-known high-end brands, the Winnie Couture one of top bridal shops in Nashville store offers a bridal shopping experience like no other! “We are excited to be opening in Nashville and Winnie Couture becoming an essential part of the community. It is our desire to be a brand woven into the fabric of what makes Nashville great,” said Courtney Robinson, Director of Winnie Couture Nashville Flagship.

Housing over 150 gowns, our new bridal shop in Nashville is complete with three spacious bridal suites, where brides and their beloved guests can privately experience the intricacies of Winnie’s extensive selection of designer Bridal gowns in Nashville. The romantic ambiance is illuminated by opulent chandeliers with hints of Swarovski Elements radiating from the couture gowns. Intimate fitting spaces, completed with plush furnishings, glamorous décor and an overall feeling of luxury and relaxation will provide the perfect backdrop for the most special bridal moments. The salon offers a complete selection of crystal belts, delicate veils and statement jewelries to complete the entire bridal vision. The store also showcases an exclusive stock of red-carpet pieces for Hollywood celebrities and fashionistas alike. Winnie Couture gowns are celebrities favorite for red carpet events and weddings, as seen on Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Kira Kosarin, Jennifer Aniston, Lea Michelle, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Marcille, Candace Cameron Bure and many more.

Winnie Couture is regarded as a global leader in the bridal and couture fashion industry, continuously developing a range of unique and luxurious wedding attire that is consistent with the brand’s values. Since debuting its first bridal collection in 2001, the Winnie Couture brand has expanded across North America, recently opening its 7th/8th flagships in Boston

Winnie Couture Nashville Flagship Store

Address: 4113 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215

For more info / to book an appointment:

call (615) 913-3880 or email nashville@winniecouture.com

www.winniecouture.com