Top 7 Beauty Treatments to Try in 2021

Los Angeles is known to provide the best skincare services, Beverly Hills Med Spa topping the list. The clinic offers the most advanced cosmetic and beauty treatments in California. Among these beauty treatments is hydrafacial.

HydraFacial is a facial skin treatment procedure that involves hydrating, cleansing, and extracting harmful substances from the skin to make it look young and smooth. It is just like the hydra-dermabrasion procedure, but broader. Being a patented technology, only registered and licensed spas can advertise that they are offering this facial skin beautifying treatment.

Hydrafacial is a simple skincare treatment that is done in a spa clinic for an hour. The entire treatment involves three major processes. The first process is called Cleanse & Peel. The process will uncover a new layer of skin, giving it a smooth, relaxing texture through exfoliation. The doctor performing this treatment will apply Activ-4™ serum. This serum is meant to remove a dead layer of skin to reveal the new healthy skin. Before choosing a clinic, ask for hydrafacial cost first.

Once that is done, the doctor will then apply GlySal™, which is an acid cream, on the patient’s face. This acid cream is a mixture of salicylic and glycolic acids. It is a safe skin product that won’t lead to post-peel scaling effects. The second process of the hydrafacial treatment is known as Extract & Hydrate. This painless process involves sucking debris from the skin’s pores. It is meant to hydrate and nourish the skin. Beta-HD™ serum and Antiox™ serum are used together with hydrochloric acid, antioxidants, and peptides to rejuvenate, nurture, and protect the skin.

The third phase of the hydrafacial treatment is called Fuse & Protect. Here, antioxidants and peptides are applied on the skin’s surface to saturate and give it a complete glow. The treatment also involves targeted proprietary skin solutions, which are meant to cater to other skin concerns. This will affect hydrafacial cost. Therefore, it is advisable to inquire first.

Other Beauty Treatments Offered

Hair Transplant Procedures – for hair restoration for patients suffering from hair loss

Botox Treatment – for removal of wrinkles and other severe lines found around the eyebrow, eye, and forehead

Coolsculpting – this is a cosmetic treatment meant to get rid of problematic body fats below the chin and the tummy

SmartPRP ® – this skincare treatment is performed to rejuvenate the skin and make it look young

Spider Vein Removal – for quickly and effectively removing varicose veins and spider veins

Acne Treatments – for reducing pimples, cyst, ingrown hairs, or keloid scars

