Future Electronics Releases New TechVentures Video about Compagno board’s GNSS Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released the latest video in their TechVentures series.

TechVentures with Lazina is a series of engaging and informative videos that explore the latest applications of Future Electronics’ cutting-edge sensors and wireless connectivity portfolio. TechVentures is hosted by Lazina Rahman, a Technical Marketing Engineer at Future Electronics.

The most recent Techventures video explores different ways of using the GNSS module on the Compagno board, which was created by the engineering team at Future Electronics.

GNSS modules are great for helping you navigate your way around town, but they also enable you to track and monitor everything from large shipping containers to small furry friends.

To view the latest TechVentures videos, visit Future’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX6sqqUB8iOi95xy7Ut2kNXNh0uXPdOCQ

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###