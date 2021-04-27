LED high bay driver market expected to witness rapid growth with leading key players- UM Green Pvt. Ltd.,Aaryan Apps Inc., Alera Lighting

LED High Bay Drivers Market: Introduction

With improvements in infrastructure of companies, the usage of LED high bay drivers is also increasing. LED high bay drivers are mostly used in high base areas where they are used to provide uniform light to open spaces. LED high bay drivers play an essential role in LED high bay lights as they control fluctuations in electricity and prevent LED high bay drivers from getting damaged.

The primary purpose of LED high bay drivers is to provide light to vertical surfaces while also illuminating the floor. The adoption of LED high bay drivers and lights in different industries and warehouses is increasing the demand in the LED high bay drivers market. To illuminate indoor spaces of warehouses, LED high bay drivers and lights are usually an appropriate option.

LED high bay lights are also used in many indoor areas, such as manufacturing facilities, gymnasiums, warehouses, large department stores, factories and more. LED high bay drivers and lights typically hang from the ceiling via. hooks, chains and pendants.

LED High Bay Drivers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Various types of industrial lightings are used in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. The traditional options, such as tube lights, bulbs, CFLs and others, are a regular choice. Nowadays, many companies are adopting LED high bay lightings because of their many advantageous features, such as reduced energy consumption, efficiency, quality of light and performance.

The companies that are purchasing LED high bay lights to illuminate their industrial areas are also buying LED high bay drivers to keep these lights safe. These are some of the primary factors driving the market of LED high bay drivers.

The cost of installation of LED high bay lights and LED high bay drivers is more than the cost of installation of traditional lights. Thus, many companies are still using conventional lights to save infrastructural costs. Also, when damaged, the cost of replacement of LED high bay drivers is higher than the installation cost of LED high bay drivers. These are some of the primary challenges that may hinder the growth of the LED high bay drivers market.

LED High Bay Drivers Market: Segmentation

The LED high bay drivers market can be segmented on the basis of supply type, application and region.

On the basis of supply type, the LED high bay drivers market can be divided into:

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

On the basis of application, the LED high bay drivers market can be segmented into:

Warehouses

Industrial facilities

Manufacturing facilities

School and University halls

Gymnasium

Commercial applications

Others

LED High Bay Drivers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the LED high bay drivers market are UM Green Pvt. Ltd., ARIHANT LED LIGHTS., Aaryan Apps Inc., Above All Lighting, Aleddra LED Lighting, Alera Lighting, and Alumen8E manufactures, Axis LED Group, C3 Lighting, and Columbia Lighting.

LED High Bay Drivers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the LED high bay drivers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, Greater China and India are expected to be largest markets in the LED high bay drivers market and Japan is expected to be an emerging market due to increasing penetration of LED high bays in warehouses in the region.

Production and use of LED high bay drivers in Greater China is the highest and urbanization of infrastructure is expected to propel the demand for lighting products in Greater China.

With Qatar and UAE hosting events, such as the World Cup and Expo 2020, the MEA region is expected to witness a lot of movement in the LED high bay drivers market. In terms of value, the North America region will hold the leading position in the LED high bay drivers market and will be followed by China and Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

