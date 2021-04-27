Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Recent Developments and Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast”,

The humanized mouse models market is projected to reach USD 128.9 Million, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Growing demand for personalized medicine;

Personalized medicine is the process of developing tailored medicines to target individualized treatment and care based on personal and genetic variations. These medicines are designed through the use of animal models, particularly mice models. Immune-deficient models are transplanted with human tissues and the disease expressed is recorded. This is followed by treating the model with a whole series of drugs or gene therapies to find the most suitable treatment, thus generating suitable or personalized medicine for patients.

Currently, cancer is a major burden on the healthcare systems across geographies. By 2020, the direct/indirect cost of cancer is estimated to be USD 300 billion in the US. Several in vitro and in vivo strategies are being developed in an attempt to combat the rising prevalence of cancer and offer effective treatments to patients.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in “Humanized Mouse Model Market”. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business growth: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=131763955

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, segmented into humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse market is further segmented into cell-based and genetic based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.

Based on application, segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.

Recent Developments in Humanized Rat Model Market;

China’s Cyagen Biosciences Inc. is selling genetically modified mice for USD 17,000 a pair.

In 2019, Taconic Biosciences launched TRUBIOME a genetically enginerred mice

ARTE10 alzheimers disease mouse model

In 2018, Charles River entered into a collaborative agreement with genOway inorder to access it customers with 2,000 ready-to-use knockout mouse models.

In 2018, Taconic Biosciences and Cyagen Biosciences entered into a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, the two companies will combine resources to provide the global scientific community with access to premium custom model design and generation services

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=131763955

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).