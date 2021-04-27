Thyroid Function Test Market worth $1.68 Billion – Growth Opportunities in Emerging Asia Pacific Countries

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) – Global Forecast“, is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

Growth in the thyroid function tests market can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol & tobacco. Growth opportunities in emerging Asia Pacific countries to provide lucrative growth opportunities for players in market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. In 2017, the TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.

Based on end users, is broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market in 2017. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population & the subsequent increase in clinical tests performed in hospitals and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The North American market is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function test market due to the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in North American countries such as the US and Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large target patient population, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global thyroid function tests market include Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China).