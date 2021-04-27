Tracheostomy Tray Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Tracheostomy trays are specially designed trays, inclusive of all the essential wound dressing components for the management and treatment of tracheostomized patients. A tracheostomy tray comprises an inner cannula which is disposable. Tracheostomy trays are ready to use as they are sterilized at the time of packing only. Tracheostomy trays consist of nitrile gloves, trach brush, drape, twill tape roll, cotton tip applicators, pipe cleaners, gauze sponges, removable basin, retractor, dilator, scalpel knife- handle for surgical blade, artery forceps, scissors, needle holder, blunt hook retractor, dressing forceps, etc.

Tracheostomy trays offer great convenience and rapid access to wound care items, as tracheostomy is also performed in case of an emergency and trauma. Tracheostomy is a surgical procedure which involves creating a hole through a patient’s trachea (windpipe). The tracheostomy procedure allows the passage of air when the common breathing pathway is obstructed or damaged. A tracheostomy is frequently performed when there is obstruction in the upper airways of the respiratory tract, impaired respiratory function, or cleaning secretions from the upper respiratory airway. The most common conditions that require emergency tracheostomy include upper airway obstruction after accidents, gastrointestinal bleeding, inhalation of smoke at fire incidences, etc.

Tracheostomy Tray Market: Drivers and Restraints

Tracheostomy trays are a common choice of instrument combination in a tracheostomy surgical procedure or patient care management in tracheostomy operated patients. The tracheal rings below the cricoid cartilage is the most preferred location utilized to perform a tracheostomy, due to ease of access. A tracheostomy tray constitutes primary care products such as a trachea retractor, suction tubes, and an inner/outer cannula.

Tracheostomy instruments are essential to control the condition of obstruction in airways in patients. The rising demand for tracheostomy instruments and tracheostomy procedures is expected to boost the growth of the tracheostomy tray market. Rising incidences of upper airway obstruction in the general population, coupled with surgical procedures involving pulmonary ventilation and pulmonary toilet is anticipated to drive the growth of the tracheostomy tray market. Tracheostomy trays are safe and ensure quick surgical procedural response. Along with these, tracheostomy trays are cost-effective and have high sterilization levels. All these factors act as a potential driver for the burgeoning growth of the tracheostomy tray market.

Tracheostomy Tray Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the tracheostomy tray market is segmented into:

Reusable

Disposable

Based on end user, the tracheostomy tray market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Emergency Departments

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Tracheostomy Tray Market: Overview

The global tracheostomy tray market has observed a robust growth, due to the increasing demand for tracheostomy trays in performing tracheostomy procedures in various conditions. Although, in case of an emergency, tracheostomy is not performed as there is a high risk of complications. A relatively low risk procedure called cricothyrotomy is performed. The tracheostomy tray market has a presence of several players. The increasing incidents of respiratory trauma and growing number bedridden patients on ventilators is anticipated to act as a major factor fueling the tracheostomy tray market.

Tracheostomy Tray Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global tracheostomy tray market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant regional market for tracheostomy trays, due to high medical standards in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating market, due to the inclination towards disposable medical instrument utilization. Europe is the second-most dominating regional market for tracheostomy trays, due to the high awareness among end users. APAC is a fast-growing regional market for tracheostomy trays, due to the increasing demand for standard medical care instruments. Growth in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is increasing slowly, due to increasing healthcare spending and standards.

Tracheostomy Tray Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the tracheostomy tray market are Smiths Medical, Cardinal Healthcare Group, Inc., Robert Busse & Co., Inc., Vyaire Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Covidien Ltd., Amsino International, Inc., and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc., among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.), and Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

