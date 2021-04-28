Orthodontic Supplies Market worth $6.63 Billion – Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Self Ligating, Lingual), Archwire (Ni-Ti, Stainless Steel), Anchorage (Buccal Tube, Band), Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire)), Retainers), Patient, and Region – Global Forecast“, is expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The orthodontic supplies market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain; increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries; increasing awareness about advanced orthodontic treatments; and ongoing research and technological advancements in orthodontic products. The emerging markets in APAC and RoW are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market.

On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments, the risks and complications associated with orthodontic treatments, and the high cost of advanced orthodontic treatments in some nations are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in “Orthodontic Supplies Market”. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business growth: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=236529189

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, the market is categorized into fixed braces, removable braces/aligners, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. Factors such as better affordability as compared to removable braces, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

The fixed braces product segment is further subsegmented into brackets, by type (conventional, self-ligating, and lingual) and material (metal/traditional and ceramic/aesthetic); archwires (beta-titanium, nickel-titanium, and stainless-steel); anchorage appliances (bands and buccal tubes, and mini-screws); and ligatures (elastomeric and wire ligatures). The brackets product segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancements in orthodontic brackets (such as self-ligating brackets) and the high prevalence of malocclusions and jaw diseases worldwide.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Orthodontic Supplies Market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The dominant share of North America can be accounted to the growing acceptance of orthodontic treatment among children as well as adults, rising per capita disposable income, growing focus on appearance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodontic product manufacturers in North America.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236529189

Global Key Leaders:

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.

Align Technology, Inc. (US) held the leading position in the global orthodontic supplies market in 2017. The company has a well-established brand image along with a broad range of innovative orthodontic products. In order to maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on launching advanced and innovative orthodontic products. For example, in 2014, Align Technology (US) launched the Invisalign G6 clinical solution for first premolar extraction. Similarly, in 2017, the company introduced Invisalign Teen aligners with mandibular advancement for Class II correction.