Lucintel Forecasts HDPE pipe Market to Reach $25 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the HDPE pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $25 billion by 2026 from $16.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.

“PE100 grades market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on grade type, the HDPE pipe market is segmented into PE100, PE80, PE63 and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PE100 grades market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, better chemical resistance, lower cost, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements.

“Within the HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.

“Asia pacific will dominate the HDPE pipe market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.

Major players of HDPE pipe market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Orbia SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, Chevron Phillips Chemicals, JM Eagle, and Astral Pipes are among the major HDPE pipe providers.

