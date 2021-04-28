Lucintel Forecasts PVC Roofing Membrane Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the PVC roofing membrane market is projected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2026 from $1.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in building and construction industry and stringent government regulation for energy efficiency.

Browse 92 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC roofing membrane market by end use industry (residential, commercial, and industrial and others.), installation type (mechanically attached, ballasted, fully adhered, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Mechanically attached market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on installation type, the PVC roofing membrane market is segmented into mechanically attached, ballasted, fully adhered, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the mechanically attached market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its low cost and ease of installation.

“Within the PVC roofing membrane market, the commercial segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for energy efficient roofing in commercial buildings.

“Europe will dominate the PVC roofing membrane market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to stringent government regulations, building codes for energy efficiency, and growth in retrofit building and construction market.

Major players of PVC roofing membrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Duro-Last Inc., and GAF are among the major PVC roofing membrane providers.

Major players of PVC roofing membrane market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Carlisle Companies, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Duro-Last Inc., and GAF are among the major PVC roofing membrane providers.