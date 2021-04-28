Research and Technological Innovations to Bolster Developments in Power Bank Market

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global power bank market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global power bank market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on power bank sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global power bank market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for power bank. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of power bank manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the power bank market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Power Bank Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global power bank market is segmented on the basis of capacity, energy source, battery type, distribution channeland region.

Capacity Energy Source Batter Type Distribution Channel Region Up to 3,000 mAh Electric Lithium-ion E-commerce North America 3,001 mAh-8,000 mAh Solar Lithium Polymer Brick and Mortar Latin America 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh Petroleum Refining Europe Above 20,000 mAh East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Country-specific assessment on demand for power bank has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous power bank manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global power bankmarket. Some of the major competitors operating in the power bankmarket areBeijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Ravpower, Griffin, Lenovo, Mophie, Ambrane India Private Limited, Intex Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., AsusTeK Computer Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporationandothers.

