North America Automotive Air Filter Market Value Chain Analysis, Variables, Trends & Regional Scope

The North America Automotive Air Filter Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

North America Automotive Air Filter Market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024. An automotive air filters are the constituent mainly used to remove impurities and particulate matter from air by improving the service life of engine components and engines. In an automotive intake system, the air filter is in front of the throttle body and mass airflow sensor.

Key Players:

Fildex

Hastings Premium Filters

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Cummins

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Mann+Hummel Holding GMBH

ACDelco

Hollingsworth & Vose Co., Inc.

Lydall

Growth Drivers:

The North America Automotive Air Filter Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing automotive industry, growth in purchasing power of customers, and advancement in emission control system are documented as major factors of North America Automotive Air Filter Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, growing number of electric vehicles and maintenance and regular replacement of filters are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. North America Automotive Air Filter Industry is segmented based on product type, filter media, material types, application, distribution channels, and region.

Product Outlook:

Intake

Cabin

Regular engine air filters sector accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. Intake air filters plays important role in catching unwanted particles and dust from entering the car engines. Engine air filters are an essential share of intake systems as they are accountable for providing particulate-free, filtered air to the engine. However, cabin air filters are accountable for eliminating contaminants like pollen and other allergens from air that enters the passenger section.

Application Outlook:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicles

Two wheelers

End-Use Outlook:

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Insights:

Globally, the United States and Canada are the major consumers of North America Automotive Air Filter in the region. The United States accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Also, the sector is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be strict government policy regarding the emission control and high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Instead, Canada is also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Canada is the second largest region with significant market share. The Canadian market is led by commercial vehicle sector and presence of key manufacturers.

