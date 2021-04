Global Liquid Polybutadiene Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% During 2021-2031

The tire industry is appraised to be the fast growing application of liquid polybutadiene over the coming years. Properties such as abrasion, toughness, high resilience, high tensile strength, and good tear strength make liquid polybutadiene highly suitable for tire manufacturing. Growing need for eco-friendly and fuel-efficiency-enhancing tires is driving demand for liquid polybutadiene.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4143

Growing application and usage of rubber in automobile tire manufacturing and other manufacturing industries in developing economics is increasing the need for liquid polybutadiene. Moreover, investments by the firms to promote the product and collaborate with tire manufacturers are providing added impetus to market growth.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global liquid polybutadiene market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 6% over the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is poised to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 270 Mn over the next ten years.

Coating formulations, which represent one-fifth of the market share, are set to lose 40 BPS by 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4143

Rubber manufacturing application to be the fastest-growing segment at an impressive 7% CAGR over the period of FY2021-2031.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 60 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Adhesive application is set to portray higher potential over the forecast period, owing to rising integration of liquid polybutadiene in manufacturing adhesives.

China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the United States, Germany, Italy, and GCC countries are key market governing the demand for liquid polybutadiene.

“Tire industry anticipated to account for high demand for liquid polybutadiene over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4143

Winning Strategy

The global liquid polybutadiene market is highly consolidated in nature, and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-term dominance in the market. Key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application arenas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with higher potential.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com