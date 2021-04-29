Asia Pacific to Lead the Agricultural Packaging Market at the Highest Rate Through 2023

The Agricultural Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2023, from USD 3.93 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rising consumption of pesticides and fertilizers across the globe, increasing adoption of high barrier packaging materials for agrochemicals, increasing demand for extended shelf life of these products, and rising demand for biologicals across the globe owing to the increasing ban on chemical pesticides.

Download PDF Brochure

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of agricultural packaging owing to the large production capacities of agrochemicals prevailing in China and India, which makes it easier for most private, local companies to launch their products. The high labor power, fragmented packaging industry, and easy availability of packaging materials in Asia Pacific countries have resulted in significantly lower production costs. Additionally, factors such as growth in demand for biologicals, increase in trade opportunities of agrochemicals, and efficient infrastructure are the key competitive advantages for the Asia Pacific market.

The market for agricultural packaging in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.17% from 2018 to 2023, owing to the increasing expansions of major agrochemical as well as agricultural packaging players in this market and growing demand for biologicals that has opened opportunities for the development of better packaging techniques in this industry.

The major factors restraining the growth of the agricultural packaging market are volatility observed in raw material prices and recycling of used and discarded packaging materials. Plastics, for instance, are majorly prepared from petroleum and crude oil. The price fluctuations of oil prices is so high that the industry faces a major challenge in balancing the prices of the packaging products. Recycling of packaging waste has been a challenge across the industrial packaging industry, and more for agrochemical packaging due to the confinement of hazardous chemicals inside them.

Make an Inquiry

The global market for agricultural packaging is dominated by large players such as Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Greif Inc. (US), and Mondi Group (South Africa). Some emerging players in the agricultural packaging market include Packaging Corporation of America (US), NNZ Group (Netherlands), LC Packaging International BV (Netherlands), Silgan Holdings, Inc. (US), Proampac LLC (US), Flex-Pack (US), Purity Flexpack Limited (India), Epac Holdings LLC (US), Kenvos Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), and Parakh Group (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441