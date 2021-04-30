SuperBottoms partners with UN Environment Program (UNEP) for Tide Turners Plastic Challenge campaign

Mumbai, India, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Eco-friendly baby products start-up, SuperBottoms, known for its reusable cloth diapers for babies, celebrated Earth Day with United Nations Environment Program’s Tide Turners Plastic Challenge campaign to educate youth and make them understand the impact of their lifestyle on the environment. The campaign offers them to undertake a challenge and reduce the usage of disposable plastic from their daily routine. SuperBottoms launched this program at a live session attended by representatives from Center for Environment Education and Govardhan Eco Village. The session was met with an overwhelming response with 1500+ viewers attending the event and many subsequently registering for the program. Over the next few months, SuperBottoms has planned various activities around the program to get maximum participation and motivate attendees to reduce plastic consumption in their daily life.

Commenting on the partnership with UNEP for Tide Turners Plastic Challenge campaign, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & CEO, Superbottoms, said, “It’s a great validation and honor that UN Environment Program has chosen us to be a partner in this initiative in recognition of our efforts towards reducing plastic consumption across our baby care products. SuperBottoms has 40,000+ active parents on its Facebook group – SuperBottoms Family, where there are always discussions on making eco conscious parenting choices to create a better future for the children. Challenges are very popular these days on social media and am sure a challenge like this for the betterment of our planet will draw large interest from our audiences.”

About SuperBottoms (https://www.superbottoms.com/): Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products, run by a core team of parents with 90% of them being mothers. Its vision is to spread awareness and increase adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India and cater to the daily needs of babies and toddlers. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, SuperBottoms UNO is also significantly more economical versus single-use disposable diapers. SuperBottoms recently launched a unique cloth diaper with a patent pending one-of-a-kind buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to the age of 3 years. Trusted by 2 lakh+ parents, the brand is a leader in the cloth diaper category in India and a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon.

Editorial queries only contact: Juhi Nagar/Sanskriti of PRHUB @juhi@prhub.com/sanskriti@prhub.com; 8588942150/9594037450.